BigShots Golf Aggieland is one step closer to opening.

The 160 ft tall nets went up this week. Ryan Quinney, Director of Operations, says opening day is scheduled for late December, just in time for the holidays.

“Being able to open during a little bit of a slower time when we can really pay homage to the local community that founded this place,” says Quinney.

Quinney says in the next three weeks, turf will be laid down, followed by the installation of fixtures and furniture.

Click below to hear Ryan Quinney visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

Listen to “The nets are up at BigShots Golf Aggieland” on Spreaker.

Click below to hear T.J. Schier, COO of BigShots Golf® and Ryan Quinney, Director of Operations at the “Nets Up” event.

Listen to “BigShots Golf Aggieland “Nets Up” Event” on Spreaker.