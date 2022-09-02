Netflix Teases Johnny Football Doc

Netflix has teased a future documentary involving former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The streaming service, responding to a Twitter user Friday, posted a video of Manziel sitting in a chair and preparing for an on-camera interview.

Netflix recently released a documentary detailing former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o’s catfishing scandal during the 2012 season.

Manziel caught the college football world by storm in 2012, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy and leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

He was taken 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, but was released two seasons following off-the-field issues.

Since then, Manziel has had short-lived stints in the Canadian Football League, Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.