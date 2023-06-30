Nelson Adds Top-Five Finish at Phillips 66 National Championships

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas A&M men’s swimmer Baylor Nelson notched his second top-five finish of the week to highlight the Aggies’ efforts on the third day of competition at the Phillips 66 National Championships, held at the University of Indiana Natatorium.

Nelson punched his ticket to the 400m IM championship final after going 4:17.07 in prelims. He lowered his personal best in the final, placing fifth with a time of 4:15.87.

Aggie pro Shaine Casas was also in A final action as he earned a bronze medal with a time of 51.42 in the 100m fly, and turned around to add a fifth-place finish in the 50m back with a time of 24.70 to close out the day.

Sophomore Connor Foote won his finals heat and earned a spot to compete at U.S. Olympic Team Trials next summer with a time of 53.29 to place 25th in the 100m fly. Newcomer Logan Brown finished 17th in the 50m breast with a time of 28.18 and became the U18 National Champion in the event. Senior Alex Sanchez clocked in at 28.46 to place 26th in the 50m breast.

In prelims, Brown added a top-50 finish in the 100m fly with a time of 55.04 and senior Thomas Shomper placed 37th in the 50m back, going 26.28. Aggie pro Brett Pinfold went 25.72 in the 50m back to earn a top-30 finish.

On the women’s side, Olivia Theall posted a personal-best time of 59.96 to place 30th in the 100m fly.

Competition will continue Friday with the 400m free, 100m breast and 100m back. Prelims will begin at 9 a.m. CT and finals getting underway at 6 p.m. CT. Coverage details for the meet can be found here.

