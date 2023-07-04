Neighborhood Resident Leads Bryan Police To Making Three Arrests On Multiple Vehicle Burglary Charges

Bryan police responded Monday just before five a.m. to a report of a resident living north of Fannin elementary school, who saw three people trying to break into their vehicle then attempting to enter another vehicle.

BPD officers arrested a 17 year old and two 16 year olds for attempting or completing 12 vehicle burglaries, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading officers, and violating parole.

According to 40 pages of BPD arrest reports, the victims were located on an area generally bordered by 27th, 28th, Baker, and Hutchins Streets.

At least five of the 12 vehicles were unlocked.

Officers found three handguns, including one stolen from College Station, $449 dollars in cash, a laptop, and a wallet.

The 17 year old who was arrested, Marquavius Benford, is in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $92,000 dollars. He is also being held for the state juvenile justice department.

No information is available about where the 16 year olds are being detained.