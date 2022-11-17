Negotiations Underway For Texas A&M E-Sports To Play Video Games In The Former College Station Macy’s Store Building

The former Macy’s store at Post Oak Mall could become the home of Texas A&M’s e-sports team.

The city of College Station, which is in the process of buying the building and surrounding parking, confirms negotiations are underway.

A city spokesman says those negotiations includes how much space A&M wants.

There has been no response to WTAW News request to A&M for information.

A tweet from A&M’s team that plays video games states that president Katherine Banks announced negotiations involve leasing an undisclosed amount of space.

The revelation of the negotiations comes about a month after mayor Karl Mooney told WTAW News that the current owner is taking care of mold in the building. A city spokesman tellsd WTAW News that as of Thursday morning, “there is no update to offer about that.”

City manager Bryan Woods issued a statement to WTAW News that the A&M e-sports project is “an exciting concept for the university, the city, and the Brazos Valley.”