Nearly $2 Million Of Improvements Coming To The Football And Soccer Fields At Consolidated And College Station High Schools

Nearly $2 million dollars of improvements are coming to the combination football/soccer fields at Consolidated and College Station high schools.

That’s after the College Station ISD (CSISD) school board awarded contracts this week for new artificial turf and new lighting.

Facilities director Jon Hall says the turfs at both locations are getting harder, which have become safety concerns.

Hall also says L-E-D fixtures will replace lighting at both locations that are producing half the illumination that is recommended by the U-I-L.

Replacing both artificial turfs will cost almost $1.2 million dollars. Replacement of the lighting is about $534,000 dollars.

With the CSISD board planning one bond issue already or this November, superintendent Mike Martindale reminded board members that the state legislature requires a second bond issue to finance athletic projects. Martindale said that did not have much chance of succeeding.

After paying for the improvements, CSISD will have $650,000 dollars remaining in the 2015 bond account.

Click below for comments from the March 9, 2021 CSISD school board meeting. Speakers include Jon Hall, Mike Martindale, and school board members Kimberly McAdams, Geralyn Nolan, and Thomas Hall.

