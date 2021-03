No. 6 Texas Women’s Basketball clinched its spot in the NCAA Elite Eight Sunday night, upsetting No. 2 seed Maryland, 64-61.

Elsewhere, No. 1 South Carolina bested No. 5 Georgia Tech, 76-65, No. 1 Stanford blew past No. 5 Missouri State, 89-62 and No. 2 Louisville downed downed No. 6 Oregon, 60-42.