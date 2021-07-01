NCAA to allow players in all states to collect on new NIL laws

Thursday is the first day that college athletes can begin reaping the benefits of their Name, Image and Likeness.

Several states, including Texas, were already set to implement new legislation, but the NCAA ruled Wednesday that it would allow athletes across the country to cash in.

One of the biggest examples comes from Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who have partnered for a company that would help book live events for student-athletes, including autograph signings, meet-and-greets and speaking engagements.