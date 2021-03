Gonzaga, Michigan, UCLA and USC were all Sweet Sixteen winners Sunday.

The Bulldogs bested Creighton, 83-65, the Wolverines downed Florida State, 76-58, the Bruins took care of Alabama, 88-78 in overtime and the Trojans rolled past Oregon, 82-68.

The first round of Elite Eight games gets underway Monday, with Houston and Oregon State at 6:15 followed by Arkansas and Baylor at 8:57. Broadcast for the games will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.