UNDATED (AP) – The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on
whether to conduct fall sports championships. The board is scheduled to meet Friday as college sports leaders try to find a path to play during the pandemic. There has been speculation the board could decide to call off NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower-division football. That could increase pressure for conferences to cancel their seasons.
NCAA Football Oversight Committee Looking to Avoid Cancellation of Fall Sports Championships
