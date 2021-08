The NCAA has wrapped up its investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal and says there will be nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions.

The NCAA says the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules.

The ruling comes more than five years after the scandal in Waco led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.