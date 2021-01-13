Harden laments after Rockets Loss; Spurs take care of Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers – 117 Houston Rockets – 100
Leaders:
(Lakers) Lebron James – 26 pts, 8 reb
Anthony Davis – 19 pts, 10 reb
(Rockets) Christian Wood – 18 pts, 8 reb
James Harden – 16 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
- Houston superstar James Harden aired out his frustrations following the Rockets 117-110 loss to the LA Lakers last night.”I love this city, I’ve literally done everything that I can, ” Harden said. “The situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”
Harden was a late holdout coming into training camp amid reports he wanted to be traded.
He is averaging just under 25 points through the Rockets first 9 games, his lowest since arriving in Houston in 2012.
San Antonio Spurs – 112 Oklahoma City Thunder – 102
Leaders:
(Spurs) Lonnie Walker IV – 24 pts
LaMarcus Aldridge – 13 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast
(Thunder) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 20 pts, 9 reb