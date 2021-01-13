Harden laments after Rockets Loss; Spurs take care of Thunder

January 13, 2021 Zach Taylor

Los Angeles Lakers – 117  Houston Rockets – 100

Leaders:

(Lakers)  Lebron James – 26 pts, 8 reb

Anthony Davis – 19 pts, 10 reb

(Rockets) Christian Wood – 18 pts, 8 reb

James Harden – 16 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast

  • Houston superstar James Harden aired out his frustrations following the Rockets 117-110 loss to the LA Lakers last night.”I love this city, I’ve literally done everything that I can, ” Harden said. “The situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

    Harden was a late holdout coming into training camp amid reports he wanted to be traded.

    He is averaging just under 25 points through the Rockets first 9 games, his lowest since arriving in Houston in 2012.

San Antonio Spurs – 112  Oklahoma City Thunder – 102

Leaders:

(Spurs) Lonnie Walker IV – 24 pts

LaMarcus Aldridge – 13 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast

(Thunder) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 20 pts, 9 reb

 