James Harden had quite the homecoming in Houston Wednesday night, racking up a triple-double to help lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Rockets, 132-114.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Houston has now dropped 13 in a row.

Up in Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis collected 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Mavericks bested the Thunder, 87-78.

The win was the third straight for the Mavs, who got it done without superstar Luka Doncic who was out with lower back tightness.