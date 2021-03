The Dallas Mavericks saw their four-game win streak come to an end Thursday night, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-108.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets dropped their 14th straight, 125-105 to Sacramento.

Houston played without the services of forward P.J. Tucker, who has asked for a trade.

The Rockets will turn around to visit Utah tonight at 9. Meanwhile, San Antonio hosts Orlando at 8.