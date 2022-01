The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t overcome the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, 121-119 in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves out-slugged the Houston Rockets, 141-123 and the Dallas Mavericks stifled the Chicago Bulls, 113-99.

Luka Doncic recorded his 39th career triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.