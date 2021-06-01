NBA Playoffs Roundup: Monday, May 31st

The Washington Wizards live to play another day following a 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.

The unsettling trend of unruly fans continued in DC, with a spectator running on to the court before being tackled by security.

It’s just the latest in a growing list of fans behaving badly this postseason.

The most recent had come Sunday, when Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him in Boston.

Elsewhere on the court, the Utah Jazz have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies following a 120-113 win last night.