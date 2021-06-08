NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Rolls, Suns Pull Away

The Brooklyn Nets now own a 2-0 lead in their second round NBA playoff series with Milwaukee following a 125-86 shellacking of the Bucks last night.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Kyrie Irving added 22 points for Brooklyn, which was playing without James Harden after he re-aggravated a hamstring injury in Game 1.

Out in the desert, the Phoenix Suns put together a late surge to beat the Denver Nuggets, 122-105.

Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists in the win despite recent injuries that have slowed him.