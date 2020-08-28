NBA, NHL set to resume playoffs this weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ The NBA playoffs are set to resume tomorrow, after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason. In a joint statement released today, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform. Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice. In all, six playoff games were postponed.

UNDATED (AP) _ The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume this weekend with three games tomorrow and three on Sunday. In Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series tomorrow, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at night. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at night in Edmonton, Alberta. On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series in Edmonton, followed by Vegas and Vancouver. Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto. The postponements of four games have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.