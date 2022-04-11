NBA Lone Star Teams Wrap up Regular Seasons

The Dallas Mavericks wrapped up their regular season Sunday with a 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

It wasn’t all good news, however, as Mavs leading scorer Luka Doncic was forced to leave after suffering a left calf strain late in the third quarter.

Dallas is set to tip-off its postseason run Saturday against Utah.

Meanwhile, the Spurs take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a play-in-game Wednesday.

Also in action Sunday were the Houston Rockets, who capped off their year with a 130-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Houston finishes the season at 20-62.