Luka Doncic put up a triple double to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, 104-102.

The win marked the 9th in the last 10 games for the Mavs.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs were done in by the Phoenix Suns, 121-107.

San Antonio’s defense was no match for Devin Booker, who erupted for 48 points.