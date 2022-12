Luka Doncic finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (25 pts, 10 assists, 9 rebs) as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, 104-99.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 21 points for Dallas, which returns back to .500 at 16-16.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets couldn’t get past the Orlando Magic, 116-110 at the Toyota Center.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a game high 31 points for Houston (9-22) as it dropped its fourth straight.