Luka Doncic scored 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night, 103-101 at the American Airlines Center.

It marked the second straight win for Dallas (8-5).

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs suffered their seventh loss in their last eight games, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers, 117-110.

Jakob Poeltl put up 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, who fall to 6-9 overall.