NBA Lone Star Roundup: Monday, November 29th

Derrick White had 24 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Washington Wizards Monday night, 116-99.

San Antone has now won consecutive games for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets picked up their third straight victory, rolling past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 102-89.

Houston had been mired in a 15-game slump.

And the Dallas Mavericks were done in by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-96.

To add insult to injury, Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis was forced to leave in the second half with a right ankle sprain.