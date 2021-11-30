NBA Lone Star Roundup: Monday, November 29th

November 30, 2021 Zach Taylor

Derrick White had 24 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Washington Wizards Monday night, 116-99.

San Antone has now won consecutive games for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets picked up their third straight victory, rolling past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 102-89.

Houston had been mired in a 15-game slump.

And the Dallas Mavericks were done in by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-96.

To add insult to injury, Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis was forced to leave in the second half with a right ankle sprain.