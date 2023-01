Luka Doncic erupted for 53 points and the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) bested the Detroit Pistons last night, 111-105.

Doncic has now put up an NBA-leading four 50-point games this season.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs dropped their sixth straight, falling to the Washington Wizards, 127-106.

Keldon Johnson finished with 26 points for San Antonio, which falls to 14-37.