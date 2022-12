HOUSTON, Texas – Devin Vassell scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs blew past the Houston Rockets Monday night, 124-105.

Five San Antonio players came off the bench to finish in double-figures, led by Doug McDermott with 16 points.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Up in Minnesota, the Timberwolves dismissed the Dallas Mavericks, 116-106.

Dallas was forecd to play the last 14 minutes without coach Jason Kidd or star Luka Doncic, who were ejected for arguing a no-call.