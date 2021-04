Luka Doncic hit a desperation 3-pointer as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night.

Doncic finished with 29 points in the win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets were done in by the Indiana Pacers, 132-124.

John Wall scored 31 points for Houston.

And the San Antonio Spurs came up short to the Toronto Raptors, 117-112.

San Antonio has now dropped six of its last eight.