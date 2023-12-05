Navasota Woman Arrested For Violating Probation In A 2010 Brazos County Shooting And Two Women Arrested For Hiding A Wanted Man

A Navasota woman who admitted in Brazos County district court in December 2015 to shooting a man in the face in April 2010 in the home they shared north of Millican, is charged with violating terms of her probation. 39 year old Samantha Hagar was sentenced in 2015 to eight years probation from a ten year prison sentence for family violence aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Court records accuse Hagar of violating probation by possessing methamphetamine in Grimes and Montgomery counties and in Brazos County for not undergoing required testing for drugs and alcohol. Hagar is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.

Two Bryan women are out of jail after posting bond following their arrests on charges of helping hide a man wanted for more than five months on charges of stealing vehicles. Arrest reports from College Station police say 33 year old Andria Chavarria and 42 year old Francisca Chavarria provided shelter and provided transportation for 19 year old Wesley Williams Jr. The arrest report also says the Chavarria’s and a third person who has not been arrested were told not to assist Williams but they continued. Williams, who was arrested November 24 after being sought by Bryan police since June, remains jailed as of December 5 in lieu of bonds totaling $217,500 dollars on charges from Brazos and Burleson counties.