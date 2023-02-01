Navasota Police Arrest Two College Station Men Following A Chase In A Stolen Car

Two College Station men are arrested by Navasota police after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in a stolen car that began in Navasota and ended in Brenham.

Our sister station Navasota News reports the Tuesday night pursuit ended after the car ran over spike strips at Highway 105 and Blue Bell Road.

Navasota police recovered an assault weapon with accessories and ammunition to another gun.

The driver, who is a juvenile but whose age was not released, was caught following a brief foot chase. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evidence tampering.

The passenger, 19 year old Jaylon Walter, was charged with evidence tampering.

Walter is awaiting four trials in Brazos County. Two are on misdemeanor charges…accusing him of interfering with public duties and unlawful carrying of a weapon from last September and possessing marijuana last October. And he is awaiting trials in two traffic cases from last July.