Navasota Man Arrested After Leading College Station Police On A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Crash

A Navasota man featured in the most wanted list by Grimes County Crime Stoppers led College Station police Friday night on a chase reaching a speed of 120 miles per hour.

The CSPD arrest report stated the pursuit began in the Tower Point area and ended with the car crashing in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159.

After the car flipped several times, the driver got out and ran towards a wooded area before surrendering.

21 year old Laryn Nobles is jailed on CSPD charges of evading and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and Grimes County charges of failing to appear on charges of burglary of a home and stealing guns.

The bonds on the Grimes County charges total $750,000 dollars. Bonds related to charges from the chase total $24,000 dollars.