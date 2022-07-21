Navasota Man Arrested After His Car Rear Ends A Stopped DPS Patrol Vehicle South Of College Station

A Navasota man is in the Brazos County jail on charges of DWI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

31 year old Edrick Peterson was driving northbound on Highway 6 near the Westward Ho exit Wednesday morning when his car rear-ended a DPS patrol vehicle that was parked while the trooper was assisting a stranded motorist.

According to a DPS news release, Peterson’s car was on partially on the shoulder and partially in the ditch when the DPS SUV was hit.

The DPS arrest reported stated “it was very aware from previous investigations” that Peterson “was intoxicated or impaired.”

The stranded motorist and the trooper were not injured.

A TxDOT employee inside the patrol vehicle was treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries.

The crash also resulted in northbound traffic being diverted for more than two hours.

