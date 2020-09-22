Navasota Football’s game against Yoakum Canceled

Navasota High School Football is looking for a new opponent this week after Friday’s original opponent, Yoakum, experienced a breakout of COVID-19 cases.

RATTLER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE UPDATE:

This week’s games on Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25 against Yoakum have been canceled by Yoakum.#GoRattlers #RattlerNation #WeAreNavasota — Navasota ISD (@NavasotaISD) September 21, 2020

This week’s game will serve as the final non-district tune-up for the Rattlers (2-2), who are set to begin their District 13-4A Division II run on October 9th.