Navasota Football’s game against Yoakum Canceled

September 22, 2020 Zach Taylor

Navasota High School Football is looking for a new opponent this week after Friday’s original opponent, Yoakum, experienced a breakout of COVID-19 cases.

This week’s game will serve as the final non-district tune-up for the Rattlers (2-2), who are set to begin their District 13-4A Division II run on October 9th.