National Award For College Station Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner

The corporate office of Texas Roadhouse restaurants announces that this year’s managing partner of the year is the operator of the College Station restaurant.

Brad Apgar, who was selected from more than 600 operators, will receive a check for $30,000 dollars and a new car among other prizes.

The award recognizes seven primary leadership characteristics.

News release from Texas Roadhouse:

College Station’s Brad Apgar was named the 2023 Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year, the company’s highest honor. Brad was chosen from a pool of more than 600 restaurant operators.

“Brad is truly the best of the best,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan. “I’m so proud of him for his team’s unparalleled commitment to supporting local organizations like Special Olympics, Still Creek Ranch, and many other nonprofits that help so many. College Station’s Texas Roadhouse is a shining example of what it means to be a steadfast community partner.”

The award recognizes the Managing Partner who best displays characteristics of an operational leader based on seven primary criteria: Legendary Food, Legendary Service, Legendary Marketing, Legendary Culture, Legendary People, Legendary Profits and Legendary Pride and Passion. Since 2006, Brad has promoted more than forty hourly employees to management roles.

“I care so much about every last one of my employees,” Brad explains. “It’s humbling when someone on my team shares that I’m like a father figure and that working at Texas Roadhouse teaches them invaluable lessons about business and life.”

Last week, Brad received the award at the company’s annual conference, held this year in Nassau, Bahamas. As the winner, Brad will receive a new car, a check for $30,000, a lead crystal replica of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, a Managing Partner of the Year ring, and a gold belt buckle. The location also won recognition for Training Center of the Year in 2022 and 2009.

Brad has been the Managing Partner of the College Station location for 18 years. For the past 15 years, this location has partnered with local law enforcement to raise more than $400,000 for Special Olympics of Texas and for two years partnered with Tip-a-Cadet to raise more than $15,000. For the past four years, the restaurant partnered with Still Creek Ranch to help raise more than $75,000.

Additional community sponsorships include:

Buzz’s Bunch, Texas A&M Mens Basketball Coach Special-Needs charity

Gary Blair Charities, A&M Womens Basketball Coach Special-Needs charity

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

United Way of the Brazos Valley

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Brazos County Realtors Association

More than twenty local schools