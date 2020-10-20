NASCAR reinstates Larson for 2021 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game. He was suspended in April, dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along.

Larson spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week.