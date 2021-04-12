Naming Of Texas A&M System Public Private Partnership Children’s Learning Center For The Late Wife Of The System Chancellor

Almost five months after the death of the wife of Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp, came the dedication of the Charlotte Sharp children’s learning center.

The chancellor was among the speakers at the dedication of the privately owned center that was built on system property north of Century Square on Hensel Street.

What was built as the Collaborative Learning Center can accommodate up to 263 children from ages two through six.

In the future, the children will interact with residents of a yet to be built senior living complex.

The center is already training A&M students in multiple disciplines as well as training local child care providers.

Click below to listen to the dedication of the Charlotte Sharp children’s learning center on April 9, 2021. Speakers are center co-owner Don Morrow, director Vicki Gibson, and Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp.

