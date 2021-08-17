Naming Of New Texas A&M Human Resources Vice President

There is a new vice president at Texas A&M.

Taking over as VP of human resources is Damon Slaydon. He replaces Jeff Risinger, who is moving to Ohio State.

Most recently, Slaydon spent almost two years as executive director of human resources and payroll for Texas A&M engineering.

That was after spending 19 years at the A&M system’s engineering extension service.

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University has named Damon Slaydon vice president for the Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness (HROE). He will assume the role on Aug. 16.

Slaydon was most recently the executive director of human resources and payroll for Texas A&M Engineering, directing services for faculty, research and administrative staff, graduate assistants and student employees of the College of Engineering, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Texas A&M in 1992, Slaydon began his career with the Texas Department of Agriculture as a lead food safety and customer service inspector. He then became deputy director for consumer and commodity programs, contributing to the development of policies, procedures and innovative methods for program execution. After seven years with the department, Slaydon joined TEES as a policy administrator in 2000. Soon after he became the director of human resources for engineering, a position he held for 19 years. In October 2019, he was named the executive director for Engineering Human Resources and Payroll.

In his new role as VP for HROE, Slaydon will be responsible for the university’s workforce, leading the charge to sustain Texas A&M’s distinction as a preferred employer and supporting the division’s goal of attracting, developing and supporting talent who will further the university’s mission.

“I am eager to capitalize on the opportunities that exist to align the skills, strengths and abilities of our valued human resources across the university to effectively and efficiently fulfill the vision of President Banks,” Slaydon said. “Each day we are surrounded by quality individuals that I sense are also excited about embracing true organizational effectiveness through leadership, accountability and communication strategies. This is a tremendous honor that I take very seriously and I look forward to working with our HR team to help ensure that we focus on an engaged approach to service and affirmative impact on the lives or our employees.”

His past honors include the Key Contributor Award from Texas A&M Engineering (2018) and the Wayne Smith Award from the City of College Station (2016). He has a record of distinguished service to the community, including his roles as president and board member for College Station Little League (2007-2016) and on the Twin City Mission board of directors (2008-2012). His professional affiliations include the Society of Human Resource Management; the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources; and the Texas Higher Education Human Resources Association.

This year, he was nominated for The Texas A&M University System Regents Fellow Service Award by John Hurtado, interim vice chancellor and dean of the College of Engineering and interim agency director for TEES. In his nomination letter, Hurtado said Slaydon is “a respected leader, a positive influence and a champion for promoting employee engagement across diverse employee constituencies.”

Slaydon said he cherishes the opportunity to continue serving his alma mater.

“I consider it a privilege to be in a position to convey to those I encounter the deep-rooted passion of what the Spirit of Aggieland has meant to me over my lifetime,” he said. “As an Aggie, the sense of pride that is felt in sharing a unique bond captured in our core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service is second to none.”

Slaydon said Aggies are synonymous with vision, integrity and leadership, “and by working at Texas A&M, I am able to enhance service models and opportunities to help ensure that our employees and students may continue to focus on contributions which positively influence our world.”

Slaydon takes over HROE leadership position from Jeff Risinger, who has accepted a position at The Ohio State University.