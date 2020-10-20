Murray has happy homecoming, Cards cruise past Cowboys 38-10

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Kyler Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the first two Arizona TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10. The speedy quarterback who won three high school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys improved to 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium. It was the “Monday Night Football” debut for Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury, who also had a happy return to his native Texas. The mistake-prone Cowboys had four turnovers.