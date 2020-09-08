Murphy hits homer, two-run single, A’s take 1st from Astros

By JANIE McCAULEY

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Sean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-0 with both teams missing star players. Tony Kemp added an RBI double for the AL West-leading A’s (24-14) against his former club in the first of five games over four days between the division rivals. Ramon Laureano provided insurance with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly and Stephen Piscotty singled home a run in the eighth.