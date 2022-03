The Mumford High School Boys basketball team is headed to state.

The Mustangs defeated Milano Saturday, 50-45 in the 2A Region IV championship game to secure their ticket to San Antonio.

Desmond Gamble scored 13 points and Ruben Sustaita added 12 for Mumford, which secures its first trip to the state tournament since 2014.

They’ll face LaPoyner this Friday in the 2A State Semifinals at the Alamodome.