The Mumford High School Baseball team saw its tremendous season come to an end last night, falling to Shiner, 3-2 in Game 2 of the 2A Regional Finals in La Grange.

With the loss, the Mustangs wrap up their historic year at 20-9.

Friday night it will be Franklin’s turn, as the Lions duke it out with Diboll in Game 1 of the 3A Regional Finals.

First-pitch is at 7 o’clock at Grand Oaks High School.

Game 2 is Saturday at 4 p.m. in Navasota with the possible Game 3 slated for 30 minutes afterwards.