Multiple Victims Recovered During Local Human Trafficking Task Force

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a Human Trafficking Victim Recovery Task Force last week.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, seven victims were recovered in Brazos County during the two-day operation.

Agencies involved include the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Unbound Now Bryan College Station, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Victim and Employee Support Services and DPS Troopers.