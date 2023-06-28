Multiple Payment Options for Property Tax Deadline on Friday

Brazos County property owners who chose the split payment option for their 2022 property taxes are reminded the deadline to pay the second half is this Friday.

If you want to make the payment in person, Kristy Roe, Brazos County Tax Assessor, suggests coming early.

“We do get very very busy at the end of every month , because we have, of course, all the folks who are wanting to register their vehicles, because their vehicle registration’s expiring. And so that happens at the end of every month, and Fridays are generally busy as well,” says Roe.

Roe encourages property owners to have all the information they need before coming to the tax office.

“Make sure that the staff is picking up everything they need them to. Some folks have multiple properties, and so having that list of properties: the property ID numbers, copies of your statement, whatever you can provide, is going to make things much cleaner and easier,” says Roe.

In-person payments must arrive at the tax office before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can also make payments online, by phone, or by drop box before 5 p.m. on Friday.

News release from Brazos County Tax Office:

For those Brazos County property owners who participated in the split payment option for their 2022 property tax payments, there are several ways to avoid crowds, secure the payment, and avoid the heat.

Taxpayers who plan to make the second half split payment of 2022 property taxes in person must arrive at the tax office before 4:30 PM on Friday June 30. To avoid long lines and extended wait times in the lobby or drive through lanes, taxpayers are urged to take advantage of payment options offered by the office. For the second half split payment to qualify for the extended payment deadline, the full balance must be submitted on or before June 30.

Payment options include:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)

Drop Box External – Lane 1 (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Drop Box External – Front Door (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Mail US Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

To make life easier, do a little homework, and bring your property information with you. You know what you need to pay. A list of account numbers or copies of your statement go a long way toward speeding up the process and assuring that you will not be surprised with a delinquent notice later.

Payments dropped in either external drop box after 5:00 PM are considered late and are subject to penalty and interest dictated by the Texas Property Tax Code. Please include payment stubs or account information with your payment. Split payment information is printed on the tax office statements and account balance information is on the tax office website under the “Property Search and Pay” tab. The website can also be searched for specific property information.

The tax office sees a daily average of between 350 and 400 lobby customers, and 100 to 125 customers through the drive through lanes. June 30th is expected to be much busier. Property taxpayers should remember that many residents will also be visiting the office to renew vehicle registrations that are expiring on the same day, so crowds and long lines are expected if you decide to wait for the deadline to make your payment.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.