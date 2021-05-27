Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Involved In 45 Minute Chase Through Bryan And College Station

A Bryan woman described by a Bryan police officer as being intoxicated is accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a 45 minute pursuit.

The chase began Tuesday around four in the morning at a convenience store at Highway 21 and the freeway.

The pursuit, at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, went into College Station before returning to Bryan.

The chase ended when a DPS trooper bumped the woman’s truck, which causing her to lose control and stop on South College near Carson.

The woman then locked her doors, resulting in a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy to break a window to gain access.

25 year old Lilian Trejo was arrested on charges of DWI, evading and resisting arrest, trying to escape while at the hospital, possession of a dangerous drug, and animal cruelty after abandoning a dog during the chase.

Online records also show Trejo was arrested earlier this month for harboring a runaway child.

And she is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury in February.

Trejo remained in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $79,000 dollars.