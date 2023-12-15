Multiple DPS Troopers Involved In A High Speed Chase In College Station

College Station police reported Thursday’s (December 14) closure of the freeway off ramp northbound at Rock Prairie Road and closing the northbound frontage road at College Station’s Baylor Scott & White hospital was to assist DPS troopers and Brazos County sheriff’s deputies retrieve evidence from a pursuit.

DPS arrest reports made available on Friday (December 15) said a Snook man was arrested for evading, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, and throwing away suspected methamphetamine.

The frontage road was closed in order for troopers to search for the drugs.

DPS arrest reports say the car driven by 41 year old James Dowling nearly caused several collisions before crashing into a pole sign at Longmire and Ponderosa.

Dowling, who remained jailed Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $37,000 dollars, is also awaiting trial on a DWI charge from July 2023.

Online jail records show this the 19th time Dowling has been booked in the Brazos County jail since August of 1999.