Multiple Departments Respond To A Townhome Fire In South Bryan

Firefighters from Bryan, College Station, and Brazos County respond to a structure fire Thursday morning on Carter Creek Parkway east of 29th Street.

The Bryan fire department’s public information officer, Chris Lamb, says someone driving by the Carter Creek Townhomes saw smoke coming from the roof.

On arrival, firefighters saw flames.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The complex was evacuated.

Lamb says a firewall contained the fire to one unit.

The Bryan fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

The fire closed Carter Creek Parkway between 29th Street and Briar Oaks Drive for about six hours.

