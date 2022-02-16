Multiple College Station Police Patrol Units Respond To A Report Of Someone Trying To Cash Stolen Checks

A WTAW listener reports at least six College Station police patrol SUV’s were outside the Prosperity Bank branch at Arrington and Fitch Monday afternoon.

CSPD reports the officers were responding to a report of someone trying to cash a stolen check.

25 year old Lorna Landry of Bryan was arrested for trying to cash two forged checks, possessing someone else’s drivers license and passport, and giving a fake name.

At the time of this arrest, Landry was out on bond awaiting trials on charges of stealing mail last June and last October and possession of a controlled substance last September.

As of Wednesday morning, Landry remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $17,000 dollars.