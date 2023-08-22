Multiple Agencies Respond To Bomb Threat At College Station High School

College Station High School was evacuated Tuesday around 11 a.m. due to a bomb threat.

College Station police officer David Simmons says an anonymous threat that was received at the police department was relayed to CSHS and College Station ISD.

Simmons says the response included CSPD’s SWAT team and Texas A&M police department’s K-9 bomb sniffing dogs.

An estimated 30 to 40 buses were sent to CSHS from CSISD and Texas A&M transportation services to remove 2,200 people if necessary.

CSISD notified parents of CSHS students that they were allowed inside the gym at 12:30 p.m. after that area was declared safe.

At 1:20 p.m., CSISD notified parents that the all clear was announced, lunch was being served, and dismissal would take place at the normal time.

Click below to hear comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

