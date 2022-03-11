Multiple Agencies Investigating The Deaths Of Three People Southeast Of College Station

Multiple agencies are investigating the deaths of three people Thursday afternoon southeast of College Station.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox says two deputies and a DPS trooper responded to the report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arriving at a home south and east of the Southern Pointe development on Stokes Circle, the three officers encountered a man with a firearm.

Wilcox said the man did not comply with commands. Then the trooper fired their gun, killing the man.

That led to a mass response of law enforcement and first responders.

Wilcox said a search of the area led to the discovery of two people who were deceased. Whether they were shot has not been disclosed.

The relationship between the three people who died has not been disclosed.

And it’s not been released if the man who was shot fired his gun.

