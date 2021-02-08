Mu Breaks World U-20 400m Record

By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Athing Mu dazzled fans breaking the World U-20 400m record, while the Aggies wrapped up the home slate at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium, Saturday night at the Charlie Thomas Invitational.

Mu clocked 50.52, breaking Sanya Richards-Ross World U-20 400m record of 50.82, pending USATF ratification. Mu also broke 2011 Bowerman winner Jessica Beard’s 10-year old school record of 50.79. It was No. 4 all-time in American and collegiate history.

“The other day I was sitting in front of her Bowerman poster that listed all of her accomplishments and I thought ‘Wow, she is crazy good.’. It’s really cool to have that record now.” said Mu.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native ranks No. 1 in the world according to World Athletics.

Charokee Young, who placed second in the 400m, recorded a personal best time of 51.93. Her time is second fastest in the NCAA and is ranked No. 4 in the world. Young moved up to No. 5 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Texas A&M impressed all over the track, included Zhane Smith in the 60m, Kennedy Smith and Tyra Gittens in the 60m hurdles, as well as Jon Bishop in the mile. All four Aggies either set personal bests or matched a personal best that landed on the Aggie all-time list.