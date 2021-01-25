Mu Breaks Collegiate Record, Aggie Track & Field Sets Five School Records

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field teams continued its strong start to the 2021 season setting five school records, while Athing Mu broke a 40-year-old 600m collegiate record at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

“They’ve worked hard,” Head coach Pat Henry said. “It’s kind of like when you keep your dog pinned up in the house all day long and when you finally open the door, they go crazy. It’s kind of how everyone has been these first two meets, you can tell that we’re taking advantage of the situation. If you don’t take advantage of every chance you have to get on the track, you may not have that opportunity again.”

It’s the second consecutive week that the Aggies have set at least one school record, while recording multiple all-time Texas A&M marks and marks in the top-five of the NCAA event rankings according to TFRRS. In total, Texas A&M has 10 marks in the top-five, half of those were recorded at the Aggie Invitational.

Once again, Athing Mu put her name on the Aggie all-time list, this time it was No. 1. Mu clocked 1:25.80 to set the school 600m record, it also broke a 40-year-old collegiate record. She currently leads the world in the event. Bryce Deadmon clocked 32.73 to set the 300m Aggie record, which was also the fifth-best all-time in collegiate history. Syaira Richardson won the 300m with a time of 37.63, also an Aggie record.

A week after falling to No. 2 on the Aggie all-time long jump list, Deborah Acquah reclaimed her school record on her first attempt of the competition landing at 6.65m/21-10. Acquah ranks No. 2 in the long jump in the NCAA and No. 1 in the SEC.

Teammate Tyra Gittens followed suit moving into sole possession of the high jump school record after she cleared 1.87m/6-1.5 on her final attempt. It was the second highest clearance in the NCAA this season, Gittens also ranks No. 3 in long jump (6.62m/21-8.75). She also clocked a personal best in the 60m hurdles at 8.34, which is 12th best all-time.

Fellow jump squad members, Zhane Smith, Darius Clark and Carter Bajoit took notice and finished the evening with all-time Aggie performances. Smith recorded the 10th best performer mark in long jump with a leap of 6.17m/20-3, Bajoit cleared 2.11m/6-11 to move to No. 11 all-time, while Clark landed at 7.58m/24-10.5, 12th best all-time.

Kaylah Robinson and Josh Brown recorded all-time marks in their respective events. Robinson won the prelims with a time of 8.16, which ranks No. 4. Brown, in his second consecutive week, bettered his ranking in the record book finishing the evening with a weight throw toss of 20.49m/57-2.75.

Texas A&M won 21 events on the night, most notably was Annie Fuller doubling up in winning the mile and 3000m in her Aggie debut.

“It was so much fun,” Fuller said. “This track team and entire program has been so much fun. Coach Henry is inspiring, the way that he gets the whole team to come together to compete as one is amazing, it’s been awesome.”

To cap the night off, the Maroon & White swept the 4x400m relays. Charokee Young ran a 52.53 leadoff split before passing the baton to Mu, who split an astonishing 50.94. Laila Owens ran third leg before Syaira Richardson anchored the group to a time of 3:32.39, the second fastest 4x400m relay time in the NCAA this season.

The men’s relay of Jake Lanier, James Smith, Jr., Moitalel Mpoke and Deadmon clocked 3:06.28, which is also the second fastest in the early NCAA season.

Next Up

Texas A&M hits the road for its first trip of the season traveling to Lubbock, Texas to compete at the Texas Tech Invitational on Jan. 29-30.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics