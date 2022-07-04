Motorcyclists Arrested By Bryan And Texas A&M Police

A Bryan police officer sees a motorcyclist at two in the morning on Saturday failing to yield to a Bryan fire department emergency vehicle. The firefighter E-M-T’s then tell the officer the motorcyclist had been recklessly driving past them, cutting them off twice, and the driver made what the BPD arrest report described as “the obscene gesture toward them”. The motorcyclist stopped after leading the officer on a chase of six-tenths of a mile. While the driver admitted consuming alcohol, the officer did not believe the driver was over the legal limit. 37 year old Christopher Clary of Bryan was taken to jail after he was arrested on charges that include reckless driving and fleeing from an officer. Clary is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.

A Texas A&M police (UPD) officer sees a dirt bike Saturday during the midnight hour without a headlight or a tail light. According to the UPD arrest report, the driver changed lanes without signaling, ran a red light, and did not immediately stop when the officer activated his emergency lights. After the driver failed sobriety tests, 24 year old Ryan Diamco of Bryan was arrested for DWI and reckless driving. Diamco is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $4,000 dollars.